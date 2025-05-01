Remember this? I'm looking back on the flash floods which left Sunderland deluged in May 1999

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 1st May 2025, 08:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Heatwave in May? Not in the year 1999 in Sunderland there wasn’t.

Wearsiders were mopping up after flash floods hit the city 26 years ago this month.

‘Large parts of Sunderland and Washington were hit’

Drains were unable to cope with the downpour which left homes and roads flooded.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sunderland Echo report at the time said: “Large parts of Sunderland and Washington, including Castletown and South Bents, as well as Roker, and Downhill, Newcastle Road, Wessington Way, and the A19 were all hit.

A 1999 flood scene in Newcastle Road at the Wheatsheaf.A 1999 flood scene in Newcastle Road at the Wheatsheaf.
A 1999 flood scene in Newcastle Road at the Wheatsheaf. | se

“Police reported a number of minor accidents and the rush-hour traffic was backed up in Sunderland city centre with 2ft of water reported outside Gill Bridge Avenue police station.

The scene facing drivers after the flash floods in Sunderland in May 1999.The scene facing drivers after the flash floods in Sunderland in May 1999.
The scene facing drivers after the flash floods in Sunderland in May 1999. | se

A river of floodwater headed towards The Bridges

“Staff worked to stop a river of water running from High Street West into The Bridges, which closed an hour earlier than usual so the clean-up could take place.”

Firefighters and workers from the city council and Northumbrian Water were called out to ease the flooding levels.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northumbrian Water, said at the time: “It is just one of those situations where a huge amount of water has fallen in a very short space of time and the drains are not big enough to take the water away fast enough.”

Share your own memories of Wearside life in the year 2000. Tell us about the clubs, pubs and shops you loved back then.

Get in touch by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:SunderlandMemoriesSunderland EchoWeatherFlooding

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice