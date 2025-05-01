Remember this? I'm looking back on the flash floods which left Sunderland deluged in May 1999
Wearsiders were mopping up after flash floods hit the city 26 years ago this month.
‘Large parts of Sunderland and Washington were hit’
Drains were unable to cope with the downpour which left homes and roads flooded.
A Sunderland Echo report at the time said: “Large parts of Sunderland and Washington, including Castletown and South Bents, as well as Roker, and Downhill, Newcastle Road, Wessington Way, and the A19 were all hit.
“Police reported a number of minor accidents and the rush-hour traffic was backed up in Sunderland city centre with 2ft of water reported outside Gill Bridge Avenue police station.
A river of floodwater headed towards The Bridges
“Staff worked to stop a river of water running from High Street West into The Bridges, which closed an hour earlier than usual so the clean-up could take place.”
Firefighters and workers from the city council and Northumbrian Water were called out to ease the flooding levels.
A spokesman for Northumbrian Water, said at the time: “It is just one of those situations where a huge amount of water has fallen in a very short space of time and the drains are not big enough to take the water away fast enough.”
