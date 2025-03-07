Sunderland marathon man Les Arnott’s feet were killing him the day after a race 34 years ago - but not in quite the way he expected.

Les did months of training for the London Marathon but the big event went flat when a motor bike ran over his toe on the eve of the race in 1991.

Reminiscing on Sunderland Harriers and, in particular, the year when Les Arnott, had a special reason for missing the London Marathon. | se

The fish supper which had an unexpected twist

Les, who was club secretary of Sunderland Harriers, was staying with team members at a hotel in Hampstead on the Saturday night before the run.

To calm his nerves, he decided to pop out for a fish supper, but had his chips when he tried to cross a busy road.

He was making his way between two lines of stationary traffic when the bike appeared out of the darkness and skidded into him.

Sunderland Harriers officials - Michael Hill, Kevin Carr, Les Arnott and George Cockburn - celebrating 100 years of the club in 2005. | se

No choice but to pull out of the race

It left him nursing a badly swollen toe and a suspected broken rib and with no choice to pull out of the race. It robbed him of the chance to compete in his fourth London marathon. He said: “It was very disappointing because all my preparations had gone so well, my foot began to balloon up.”

Today he was back in Sunderland where he was due to undergo X-rays to check the damage.

But he hopes to be fighting fit to take part in the veterans race next year - traffic problems allowing