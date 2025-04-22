Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Let’s hear it for all the Sunderland people who will be tackling the London Marathon this weekend.

They will be following in the footsteps of some amazing people and we take our hats off to all of these Wearside heroes who did the area proud in years gone by.

Aly smashed it in 2017

Alyson Dixon smashed her personal best to retain her British Marathon title and gain selection for the World Championship with a brilliant performance in the London Marathon in 2017.

Alyson Dixon - a great ambassador for Sunderland and she did the city proud at the 2016 Olympics where she ran in the marathon. | se

Her brave front running tactics saw her clock 2hr 29min 6sec.

Dr Tim Brennan was an artist turned runner in 2012 and he sat himself an incredible challenge that year.

Dr Tim Brennan, an associate dean in the University of Sunderland’s Faculty of Arts, Design and Media, who took on a mega challenge in 2012. | other 3rd party

The lecturer and associate dean in the University of Sunderland’s Faculty of Arts, Design and Media, was planning two marathons, two ultra runs and a 310-mile adventure run.

He signed up for the 26.2-mile London Marathon, Sunderland’s new Marathon of the North, an ultra 65-mile marathon from Carlisle to Gateshead Quays along the length of Hadrian’s Wall, and a 40-mile cross-country and inner-city trail of the Roman Antonine Wall in Scotland.

Hugo’s barefoot challenge in 2011

Hugo Minney tackled the race in a very different way in 2011.

Hugo Minney from Durham who ran many races barefoot and spoke to the Sunderland Echo in 2011. | se

While tens of thousands of runners were pulling on their trainers, Hugo abandoned footwear to go back to basics.

The 49-year-old, from Durham, did the race using the Vibram Five Finger footwear, but hoped to complete it barefoot in future.

There was no stopping 73 year old Les

In 1993, Joe Welch was preparing to run his fourth London Marathon when he was 73.

Joe Welch was showing no signs of slowing down as a runner at 73 years old in 1993. | se

The Silksworth man started his remarkable running career when he was 60 and Joe said he did it just for fun.

He told the Sunderland Echo 32 years ago that he managed seven or eight mile runs on most mornings and when he finished, he returned home for a hearty lunch and a more sedate afternoon with wife, Hilda.

He ran his first London Marathon aged 68 after he retired from his printing job in Watford to return to his native Sunderland.

Les Arnott’s feet were killing him in 1991 but not in quite the way he expected.

Sunderland Harriers officials - Michael Hill, Kevin Car, Les Arnott and George Cockburn - celebrating 100 years of the club in 2005. | se

For months of training for the big event went flat when a motor bike ran over his toe on the eve of the race.

Share your own marathon story

Les, who is club secretary of Sunderland Harriers, decided to pop out for a fish supper, but had his chips when he tried to cross a busy road.

It robbed him of the chance to compete in his fourth London Marathon. He said: “It was very disappointing because all my preparations had gone so well, my foot began to balloon up.”

Good luck to all Wearsiders taking part in this year’s race this weekend.

And why not tell us all about your marathon adventure - as well as the charity causes you are supporting - by emailing [email protected]