An author is hoping to be ‘in at number one’ with his new book on the North East 60s music scene.

Ian Mole has penned '5-4-3-2-1...My Music Memories of Sunderland in the 1960's' and it includes the bands he saw at venues including the Bay and Mecca.

Ian Mole is our tour guide for a trip back into Sunderland's rich musical past - a legacy which looks set to continue | nw

Legends who graced the Sunderland stage

It’s a personal take on some legendary names from the Wearside music scene.

The front cover of Ian Mole's new book which will be music to the ears of lovers of the 1960s. | ugc

He told the Sunderland Echo: “It is my personal memories of what it was like to watch some of the groups such as The Beatles, The Who, Joe Cocker and Free’.

The 220-page book is 36 chapters of fond memories and he said: “It was a great time to be a music fan.”

He praised the legendary promoter Geoff Docherty for bringing Pink Floyd, The Who, Led Zeppelin and Tyrannosaurus Rex to Sunderland.

Music stars such as David Bowie, Free, Rod Stewart and the Faces and Mott the Hoople graced stages in Sunderland back in the 70s. Behind the scenes, it was Sunderland man Geoff Docherty who worked so hard to bring them here. Here he is in 2001 outside what was the Locarno on Newcastle Road. | se

‘A godsend to young people in Sunderland’

‘He was a godsend to young people in Sunderland who went to the likes of the Bay and the Mecca,’ Ian added.

Ian, who grew up in the Thornhill area, is a retired English teacher, whose varied career took him around the world including Argentina, Poland, Australia, Crete and other countries beside.

He is originally from Sunderland but has lived in London for 50 years. Ian is also a walking tours guide who has taken people through many journeys into Wearside’s past with his looks at department stores, lost shops and pubs of the past.

The ex-Bede pupil, 70, has written a string of popular books about his home city.

The book is currently on sale in Sunderland at Waterstones, the Museum, the National Glass Centre and A Love Supreme at £10, Ian said.