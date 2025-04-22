Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tiny French village will pay a special tribute to a Wearside man on VE Day - with the help of the Sunderland Echo.

The people of Fosseux are planning an exhibition on May 8 to show their respect for Private William ‘Willie’ Thomson who was wounded by machine gun fire on May 21, 1940.

A family photo with William in the centre. Private Thomson was wounded by machine gun fire on May 21, 1940, and died soon afterwards. | ugc

Photos, battle dress and Echo images will feature in exhibition

He died soon afterwards in the village. Ever since, Fosseux has held an annual service in commemoration of Pte Thomson.

But this year, there will be an extra tribute on VE Day and it will include a display of photos, battle dress, letters and Sunderland Echo stories about the man who hailed from Deptford.

A 2018 Sunderland Echo story which was one of many appeals to help find out more about Pte Thomson and his Wearside background. | se

Campaigner Regine Verguier has fought for ten years to find out more about Pte Thomson and thanked the Sunderland Echo for its part in uncovering his life story, as well as finding relatives.

Part of the uniform which will make up the VE Day tribute to Pte Thomson in Fosseux, France. | ugc

‘Thank you for everything you have done to ensure William is never forgotten’

She said: “On May 8th, there will also be a frame with his photo, and the same military gear (battledress and cap) that William wore in 1940.

“I can never thank you enough for everything you have done and written. Thank you again for everything you have done to ensure William is never forgotten.”

Regine places a small bunch of flowers on the grave of Private Thomson. | ugc

William was the son of Margaret Bell and William Thomson who were married in Deptford, Sunderland District, on December 21, 1917.

Shot by German machine gun fire

Research showed that William lived with his family in Deptford Terrace for many years.

William Thomson when he was a child. He would later become a war hero whose grave would be tended by the people of Fosseux in France. | ugc

In 2024, the remaining family of Pte Thomson came forward after reading about his story in the Sunderland Echo.

And when German armoured columns attacked the 70th Brigade in Mercatel and Ficheux on May 20, 1940, dozens of the ill-equipped labourers lost their lives.

Regine Verguier at the graveside of Private Thomson. | ugc

‘His grave has been lovingly cared for ever since’

It appears Willie was left on his own, but was trying to make his way back to British lines when he was shot.

Private Thomson’s search for his comrades led him to the outskirts of Fosseux a day after the attack, where a villager spotted him seeking cover from an approaching enemy column.

Tragically, just minutes later, he was wounded by machine-gun fire – shot from what was probably a German reconnaissance motorcycle combination.

Information according to old people of Fosseux, showed that William Thomson was buried first at the place where he fell in the war. Then, after the liberation, he was buried in the Communal Cemetery where his grave has been lovingly cared for ever since.