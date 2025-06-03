We mixed up a 13-course menu of gallery views from the festival’s past, courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives. Tuck in!
1. Watching the seagulls like a hawk
A harris hawk was brought in to keep seagulls away from the Sunderland Food and Drink Festival in 2019, and here it is with Executive Director of Neighbourhoods Fiona Brown. | se
2. Service with a smile
O'Donnell Moonshine's Di Case welcomed customers with a warm smile at the 2023 festival. | se
3. Cracking times in Keel Square
Going live at Keel Square with a session of great music at the 2023 festival. Tell us if you were there. | se
4. Drink in the 2023 memories
Tiffany Ramsay and Dan Hutchinson relax with refreshments at the Keel Square section of the 2023 festival. | se
