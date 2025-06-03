Sunderland Retro: 13 tasty memories from the Food and Drink Festival's past

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 3rd Jun 2025, 08:46 BST

To get you in the mood for it, we are serving up a dish of memories from Sunderland's Food and Drink Festival.

Thirty thousand people were there last year and this year’s event promises to be just as popular.

We mixed up a 13-course menu of gallery views from the festival’s past, courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives. Tuck in!

A harris hawk was brought in to keep seagulls away from the Sunderland Food and Drink Festival in 2019, and here it is with Executive Director of Neighbourhoods Fiona Brown.

1. Watching the seagulls like a hawk

A harris hawk was brought in to keep seagulls away from the Sunderland Food and Drink Festival in 2019, and here it is with Executive Director of Neighbourhoods Fiona Brown. | se

Photo Sales
O'Donnell Moonshine's Di Case welcomed customers with a warm smile at the 2023 festival.

2. Service with a smile

O'Donnell Moonshine's Di Case welcomed customers with a warm smile at the 2023 festival. | se

Photo Sales
Going live at Keel Square with a session of great music at the 2023 festival. Tell us if you were there.

3. Cracking times in Keel Square

Going live at Keel Square with a session of great music at the 2023 festival. Tell us if you were there. | se

Photo Sales
Tiffany Ramsay and Dan Hutchinson relax with refreshments at the Keel Square section of the 2023 festival.

4. Drink in the 2023 memories

Tiffany Ramsay and Dan Hutchinson relax with refreshments at the Keel Square section of the 2023 festival. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesSunderland Echo
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice