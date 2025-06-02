There’s a bumper weekend of food, drink and entertainment in store as a popular festival returns.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend | Sunderland Echo

Around 30,000 people attended last year’s Sunderland Food & Drink Festival and it’s set to be another big draw when the free event returns from Friday, June 6 to Sunday, June 8.

The action takes place at Keel Square, High Street West and Market Square across the three days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be food offerings from countries and continents such as Greece, Germany, America, Turkey, The Caribbean, Asia and Mexico, as well as sweet treats ranging from homemade cakes to fudge.

Here’s what’s on the menu each day:

Friday, June 6

The festival kicks off on Friday, June 6 | Sunderland Echo

The festival kicks off on Friday at 11am at the main stage at Keel Square, with a performance by Rock Choir.

Throughout the day, the stage will welcome a range of musicians and DJ, ending at 6pm with a performance by local singer Sharna Laidlow, who performed on X Factor as one half of the duo, He Knows She Knows.

Friday will also see the opening of all of the stalls along High Street West, with local DJ Jimi Dingwall entertaining visitors at the pop-up stage in Market Square between 11am and 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, June 7

There will be fun characters to spot on Saturday | Sunderland Echo

June also marks Pride In Sunderland and on Saturday 7 June Pride Radio will be on hand, playing a host of well loved tunes at Market Square, with help from drag queens Sugar and Spice.

Musical performances will also take place throughout the day at Keel Square, starting at 10am and ending at 6pm with a spectacular performance by Abba tribute act, Voulez 2.

A number of hands-on activities are also being planned, with youngsters able to enjoy arts and crafts along with enjoying a range of entertainment and walkabout characters such as the Strolling Gardeners and Liver Cottage, throughout Saturday.

Read More 10 bars, restaurants and developments opening in Sunderland very soon

Sunday, June 8

There will be food on offer from across the globe | Sunderland Echo

Sunday will see Market Square play host to all things African, courtesy of an Afrobeats pop-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Running from 10am until 4pm, the day kicks off with traditional African drumming by the Igba Drummers, a masquerade appearance and a welcome from the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Melanie Thornton and the Deputy Mayoress, Carol Hopps, hosted by Hypeman Best and Hypeman Blaze DJs, an African-inspired fashion show and giveaways will also be part of the day.

There will also be performances from Fred Chyke, DJ Sushi Sound and DJ Banko.

On Sunday there’ll be the opportunity to find some preloved plushies.

People can also take advantage of the Heritage Bus that will be ferrying people from Keel Square to the Classic Car Show being held at Seaburn Recreation Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means on June 8 visitors can enjoy two events, taking in both the car show and the Food Festival.

The bus will pick people up from the tram shelter at Seaburn and drop them off at Keel Square and vice versa.

Other highlights

Visitors will be able to discover more about electric vehicles and learn about Big Bear Clean Ups and the work they do to solve the problem of litter and how that supports animals in Asia.

There will also be unique fun with the Frames Festival pop-up, where people can discover new ways to give picture frames a new lease of life, along with the opportunity to find out about everything from solar energy to hot composting.

Weather

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weather forecast so far is for 18degrees with a light breeze and gentle rain on Friday, highs of 17degrees, light breeze and gentle rain on Saturday and highs of 17degrees with sunny intervals and a moderate breeze on Sunday.