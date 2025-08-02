You have to feel a huge amount of sympathy for George Green.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Cats fan made Sunderland Echo headlines in May 1973 and we reckon he counts as one of the unluckiest fans in history - unless you know differently.

George Green who flew 6,000 miles back to Sunderland just to find out he could not get an FA Cup Final ticket. | se

He got the news in Peru

George, 61, was in Peru in South America when he got word that Sunderland had beaten Arsenal in the FA Cup semi final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He immediately booked a 6,000 mile flight to Wearside so that he could get a ticket for the Wembley final.

George paid 650 dollars for the trip which was about £261.50 in 1973 money - or more than £2,800 today.

But the Sunderland Echo reported at the time: “Once he got back home, he found that a Cup Final ticket can not be had.”

George Green whose 1973 dream was dashed like many other SAFC fans. | se

‘I might be better watching the game on the television’

George spoke to the Echo in 1973 and he told us then ‘I just never imagined that tickets would be as hard to come by as this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have thought of going down to Wembley to see if I can buy a ticket outside the ground but it seems an awful risk. I might be better watching the game on the television.”

George was staying at the Roker Hotel but at the time, he was working as an engineer in Lima, Peru and had done for 24 years.

Roker Hotel where George Green stayed after flying 6,000 miles in 1973 hoping to get an FA Cup Final ticket. | Sunderland Echo

But he made sure he got his copy of the Football Echo every week and listened to the football results every Saturday.

From New South Wales to the Ford Estate - but no tickets

He added: ‘I don’t think there is a keener supporter of Sunderland than me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he was not the only fan who flew in to Wearside hoping for a ticket.

Ian Black arrived from New South Wales in Australia with his brother and stayed on the Ford Estate, but they came across the same problem.

The Echo added at the time: “We would like to point out that unfortunately we can not obtain tickets for anyone. Some of the keenest Sunderland supporters work here and they haven’t been able to get Wembley tickets either.’

Tell us about the incredible journeys you have made to get your hands on Sunderland tickets, by emailing [email protected]