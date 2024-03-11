Seven Sunderland celebrities on the days they went back to the classroom

Faces you will recognise from sport, TV and politics

By Chris Cordner
Published 11th Mar 2024, 13:18 GMT

These VIPs are well known to all of us.

But were you there on the day they went back to the classroom, years after they became famous.

The Echo was and we can share these 7 photos from our archives.

So if you're a fan of Jill Scott, George Clarke, Denise Robertson, Kate Adie or Dave Stewart, read on.

They all returned to school on Wearside years after they became famous.

1. Back to class

Dave Stewart returned to his roots in 1994. The one-time Bede School student, top producer and former Eurythmic took a musical masterclass at Sunderland University, where in 1993 he received an honorary fellowship.

2. Dave Stewart

Melanie Hill went back to Monkwearmouth School in 2003. She met the cast of the school's production of The Crucible.

3. Melanie Hill

Kate was a welcome guest when she opened the Langham Tower extension to Sunderland High School, where she was a former pupil The BBC Chief News Correspondent performed the honour in 2006.

4. Kate Adie

