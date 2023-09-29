News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland in Sheffield, nine fan pictures from SAFC's epic semi-final play-off against Sheff Wed - photo gallery

You packed the away end and roared SAFC to the play-off final

By Chris Cordner
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:09 BST

Sunderland are back in action tonight - at the home of Sheffield Wednesday.

And that means a return to the ground where thousands of you watched the play-off semi final in 2022.

It was tense, it was nervy but it was a great outcome for the Black Cats with its loyal fans cheering the team on.

Here are nine Echo photos of that memorable night as you get ready to sing your hearts out once more.

A fine voice as they backed SAFC.

1. Falling in love with Sunderland

A fine voice as they backed SAFC.

Sunderland fans at Hillsborough for the play-off semi finals.

2. By far the greatest

Sunderland fans at Hillsborough for the play-off semi finals.

Where has the time gone. Another reminder of fans at the play-off semi final.

3. A day to remember

Where has the time gone. Another reminder of fans at the play-off semi final.

Fans arriving at the stadium for the semi-final.

4. Red and white forever

Fans arriving at the stadium for the semi-final.

