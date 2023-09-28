News you can trust since 1873
Patrick Roberts celebrates after scoring for Sunderland against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture by FRANK REIDPatrick Roberts celebrates after scoring for Sunderland against Sheffield Wednesday. Picture by FRANK REID
Sunderland's play-off team vs Sheffield Wednesday after Patrick Roberts goal and where they are now: Gallery

Updates as Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray speaks to the media ahead of Friday’s Championship match against Sheffield Wednesday.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 13:09 BST

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Sheffield Wednesday – with head coach Tony Mowbray set to hold his pre-match press conference today.

The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff last time out, following a run of three consecutive wins.

Sunderland have been without several first-team players in recent weeks, with Pierre Ekwah, Dennis Cirkin and Bradley Dack among the players who have been sidelined.

We’ll have updates from the Academy of Light as Mowbray speaks to the media:

After establishing himself as Sunderland’s first-choice goalkeeper at the end of the 2021/22 season, Patterson, 23, has gone from strength to strength and started every Championship fixture since The Black Cats’ promotion to the second tier.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

After establishing himself as Sunderland’s first-choice goalkeeper at the end of the 2021/22 season, Patterson, 23, has gone from strength to strength and started every Championship fixture since The Black Cats’ promotion to the second tier. Photo: Frank Reid

Following a loan spell at Rotherham last season, the 31-year-old centre-back left Sunderland permanently in June. Wright joined Singaporean side Lion City Sailors FC and has made four appearances for the club so far, scoring twice in one game.

2. CB: Bailey Wright

Following a loan spell at Rotherham last season, the 31-year-old centre-back left Sunderland permanently in June. Wright joined Singaporean side Lion City Sailors FC and has made four appearances for the club so far, scoring twice in one game. Photo: Frank Reid

Despite being named Sunderland supporters’ player of the season at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, Batth started Sunderland's first four Championship fixtures on the bench this term. The 33-year-old centre-back then signed for Norwich on transfer deadline day and is yet to make his Canaries debut.

3. CB: Danny Batth

Despite being named Sunderland supporters’ player of the season at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, Batth started Sunderland's first four Championship fixtures on the bench this term. The 33-year-old centre-back then signed for Norwich on transfer deadline day and is yet to make his Canaries debut. Photo: Frank Reid

Cirkin was playing on the left of a back three at the end of the 2021/22 campaign and has impressed at left-back in the Championship. The 21-year-old had multiple injury setbacks last season, though, and is currently recovering from a hamstring issue.

4. CB: Dennis Cirkin

Cirkin was playing on the left of a back three at the end of the 2021/22 campaign and has impressed at left-back in the Championship. The 21-year-old had multiple injury setbacks last season, though, and is currently recovering from a hamstring issue. Photo: Frank Reid

