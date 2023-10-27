Spooky Sunderland's scary record for haunted venues
We've even got a sea monster on our doorstep
and live on Freeview channel 276
A new study has put Sunderland right up there for the North East destination which is filled with the most spooky sights.
According to Google search data the interest in “haunted houses” has gone up since the end of August - and Wearside has its fair share of spectral tales.
Langley Castle Hotel has hunted down some of the region's most haunted places which you might wish to visit (or avoid!) this spooky season.
Screams from the basement
A favourite stopping point is the Ship Isis which is described as 'a popular stop-over for local paranormal investigators."
The Sunderland pub is said to be haunted by the ghost of serial killer Mary Ann Cotton, as well as by some of her 21 poisoned victims.
Among them are two of the murderer’s own children, whom she allegedly buried where the pub’s basement now is.
A ghostly theatre lover
Sunderland’s Royalty Theatre is the subject of several reports about a ghost sitting at the back of the theatre’s auditorium.
Originally built as a church in the 19th century, and then used as a hospital during the First World War, the theatre is scene to poltergeist activity.
There have also been strange footstep sounds both on stage and in the wings, according to the new report.
Watch out for the Shoney
That same report said: "Marsden Grotto is a very strong contender when it comes to assigning the title of Britain’s most haunted pub.
"With mysterious bare footprints on the bar floor which will simply not wash away and with frightful knocking sounds emerging from the cellar, it is little wonder that the place is believed to be packed with agitated spirits.
"As if creepy noises and sightings of fully-formed ghosts were not enough, Marsden Bay is also thought to conceal a sea monster called ‘the Shoney’."
Orbs, smells, disembodied voices
Paranormal reporter Matthew Hutton said he received varied responses, with interviewees experiencing “disembodied voices, signals on a spirit box, orbs, lights, full-blown sightings, smells, and even just feelings”.
Get in touch with your own paranormal experiences.
Email [email protected]