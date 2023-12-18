Nine pictures of school Christmas parties in Sunderland in the 1970s

It's Christmas party time and we are celebrating with a look back at the celebrations you had at school.
There would be presents, games, party food, silly hats and loads of fun.
Add in the streamers, party blowers, music and it sounds like a great time.
Have a browse through our 9 Echo archive memories from the 1970s.
1. Get in the festive spirit
Cue the jelly, ice cream, games and music.
It's party time in Sunderland's past.
See if you can spot someone you know.
2. Seen in 1974
Some of Sunderland Borough Council employees children at their Christimas party which was held in the Civic Centre canteen in 1974.
3. Terrific times in Tunstall
Party blowers were great fun for these children of the staff of Grindon and Tunstall fire stations in 1975.
They were pictured during their party at Tunstall station.
4. Wombling back to 1976
Farringdon playgroup's Christmas Party in December 1976 - and look who turned up.