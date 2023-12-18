News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures of school Christmas parties in Sunderland in the 1970s

Photos from Farringdon, Albany and Castletown

By Chris Cordner
Published 18th Dec 2023, 14:27 GMT

It's Christmas party time and we are celebrating with a look back at the celebrations you had at school.

There would be presents, games, party food, silly hats and loads of fun.

Add in the streamers, party blowers, music and it sounds like a great time.

Have a browse through our 9 Echo archive memories from the 1970s.

Cue the jelly, ice cream, games and music. It's party time in Sunderland's past. See if you can spot someone you know.

1. Get in the festive spirit

Some of Sunderland Borough Council employees children at their Christimas party which was held in the Civic Centre canteen in 1974.

2. Seen in 1974

Party blowers were great fun for these children of the staff of Grindon and Tunstall fire stations in 1975. They were pictured during their party at Tunstall station.

3. Terrific times in Tunstall

Farringdon playgroup's Christmas Party in December 1976 - and look who turned up.

4. Wombling back to 1976

