Seven pictures of Sunderland Echo vans over the years, bringing news to your doorstep
You've seen them on the streets - but which was your favourite
The styles may have changed but the message stayed the same.
It's the Echo van and it was bringing the news to your doorstep.
They brought you the news through hail, rain, sleet and snow for decades. They even rushed copies of the 1973 FA Cup Final win to you as you celebrated in London.
Today, as we continue to celebrate 150 years of the city's own newspaper, we look back at the vans who served the town so well.
