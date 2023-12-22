News you can trust since 1873
Seven pictures of Sunderland Echo vans over the years, bringing news to your doorstep

You've seen them on the streets - but which was your favourite

By Chris Cordner
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 04:14 GMT

The styles may have changed but the message stayed the same.

It's the Echo van and it was bringing the news to your doorstep.

We delved into our archives to find these photos of Echo vehicles from 1943 onwards.

They brought you the news through hail, rain, sleet and snow for decades. They even rushed copies of the 1973 FA Cup Final win to you as you celebrated in London.

Today, as we continue to celebrate 150 years of the city's own newspaper, we look back at the vans who served the town so well.

The styles have changed but the Echo has been there for its readers through the decades.

1. Always there for you

Loading the papers into the van for delivery in 1943.

2. Still delivering in the war years

Hauling the load of papers into the van 80 years ago.

3. Getting the papers out

Ready to deliver to the people of Sunderland in 1954.

4. On the roads

