Nine great pictures of Sunderland and Durham Marks and Spencer staff over the years as store faces closure

Scenes from a beach clean and an awards night

By Chris Cordner
Published 18th Jan 2024, 11:21 GMT
Updated 18th Jan 2024, 11:44 GMT

Sunderland's Marks and Spencers store is in the headlines.

Bosses have confirmed that the High Street West branch will close, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

It comes as the firm works to open a new 47,000 sq ft store next to the Galleries Retail Park in Washington, as revealed by our newspaper.

The store's workers - from branches across Wearside, have regularly appeared in the paper, from 2003 onwards.

We caught up with them during a beach clean, an awards night, and when they were supporting charity events.

Here are those scenes once more.

A selection of archive photos of staff and their great work.

1. Memories from Marks and Spencer

A scene from a Marks and Spencer fashion shoot at Roker Marina 21 years ago.

2. All the fashion in 2003

Sunderland star Jason McAteer helped to kick off the newly refurbished Durham branch of Marks and Spencers 20 years ago. Here he is with store manager Katie Tomlin, left, and Eilean Grunson.

3. On the ball in 2004

Pupils from Thornhill School did some extra revision during the Easter holidays in 2004. They did it in style by being treated to lunch and lessons in healthy eating from Marks and Spencers staff.

4. A lesson in healthy eating

