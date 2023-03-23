M&S bosses say the ‘exciting new store’ at the Galleries Retail Park in Washington will offer Wearside customers ‘a bigger range of products than ever before’.

The retailer is moving from its existing Simply Food store into a 47,000 sq ft trading space unit with new clothing and home departments and a larger M&S Foodhall that is nearly double the size of its current offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Works will now begin on the new store, which Marks and Spencer says represents a ‘significant investment’ and will bring together three previously separate retail units to create the new space.

File image of an existing Marks and Spencer store (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images).

Andrew Crooks, regional manager for M&S, said: “We’re really excited to announce our plans to invest in the local area and open a brand new, larger M&S Store at Washington Galleries, which will offer local customers a much bigger range of M&S products in our larger Foodhall and brand new Clothing & Home departments.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the relocation, Mr Crooks said the existing M&S Simply Food store in the Galleries Retail Park will remain open as normal until the new store is ready to open, with the opening currently expected in Spring 2024.

There will be opportunities for all colleagues working in the current store to work in the new M&S Washington Galleries store or other local M&S stores.

The new store will also create additional new job opportunities for local workers when the store opens next year.

Mr Crooks added: “This investment in the local area is part of how we’re rotating our store estate make sure we have the right stores to deliver an excellent shopping experience for our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We expect to be able to open the new and improved store in Spring 2024 and our existing store in Washington Galleries will remain open as usual until the development is complete.”

Nicholas Bacon, asset manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, the company which manages the asset on behalf of its client, said: “We are delighted to be working with M&S on its new store as we look to bring the best in retail brands to local customers.