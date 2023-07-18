News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

A fond farewell retiring headteacher Tracey with 11 archive photos of Fatfield Academy in tribute

Fun at Fatfield Academy: 11 retro photos from gumboot dancing to water experiments

By Chris Cordner
Published 18th Jul 2023, 13:33 BST

Bye Tracey - an 'amazing' Sunderland headteacher is getting set to start her retirement.

Tracy Pizl, from Fatfield Academy Inspires, has already been praised by parents as having a heart of gold, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

And what better way to herald Tracey's great work than with a look back at some Echo archive images from the school.

We hope these scenes - including dancing bananas and a winter wonderland - bring back great memories.

Or maybe you'll recognise a pupil doing a Roald Dahl tribute. Have a look.

A tribute to Tracey with a look back at 11 Fatfield Academy scenes from the Echo archives.

1. A tribute to Tracey with a look back at 11 Fatfield Academy scenes from the Echo archives.

A tribute to Tracey with a look back at 11 Fatfield Academy scenes from the Echo archives.

Photo Sales
Washington Community Support Officer Richard Howey gets a ticking off under threat of arrest from five-year old Ruby Pallister at the school summer fair in 2010.

2. Washington Community Support Officer Richard Howey gets a ticking off under threat of arrest from five-year old Ruby Pallister at the school summer fair in 2010.

Washington Community Support Officer Richard Howey gets a ticking off under threat of arrest from five-year old Ruby Pallister at the school summer fair in 2010.

Photo Sales
Fatfield Academy celebrated World Book Day with a Mr Men theme in 2022. Lexi Ward was pictured as Gangsta Granny.

3. Fatfield Academy celebrated World Book Day with a Mr Men theme in 2022. Lexi Ward was pictured as Gangsta Granny.

Fatfield Academy celebrated World Book Day with a Mr Men theme in 2022. Lexi Ward was pictured as Gangsta Granny.

Photo Sales
Mana Sugai and Tabitha Lemmon were carrying out a water experiment at the school science fair in 2011.

4. Mana Sugai and Tabitha Lemmon were carrying out a water experiment at the school science fair in 2011.

Mana Sugai and Tabitha Lemmon were carrying out a water experiment at the school science fair in 2011.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Sunderland EchoWashingtonNostalgiaSchools