Paint, glasses, boots among nine great things you've collected for charity in Sunderland

We're wondering what will come next after ink cartridges, phones, and glasses

By Chris Cordner
Published 27th Dec 2023, 16:33 GMT

Give yourself a pat on the back - because you're great at bagging things for charity in Sunderland.

When it comes to collecting for a worthy cause, you have pretty much done it all.

You've collected glasses and football boots for African communities, mobile phones and ink cartridges for a church roof repair, and even paint for a barn restoration.

Intrigued? Have a look at these Echo archive scenes.

You really have been innovative with the causes you have supported. See if there's one you have backed in this retro collection.

1. Collecting your thoughts

These unwanted glasses were being collected at DJ Morris opticians in 2003. Assistant Janet Howarth gave the Echo a glimpse at the collection before it was sent to Africa as part of a Lions Club appeal.

2. Reflections from 2003

Linda Baker started a collection of old mobile phones and ink cartridges to fund repairs to the roof at St John's Church in Seaham in 2006.

3. Dialling in to a 2006 memory

Back to St Mary's Primary School in Barnes where pupils collected more than 100 shoeboxes for the annual appeal in 2008.

4. Sharing shoebox memories from 2008

Back to St Mary's Primary School in Barnes where pupils collected more than 100 shoeboxes for the annual appeal in 2008.

