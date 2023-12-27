Paint, glasses, boots among nine great things you've collected for charity in Sunderland
We're wondering what will come next after ink cartridges, phones, and glasses
Give yourself a pat on the back - because you're great at bagging things for charity in Sunderland.
When it comes to collecting for a worthy cause, you have pretty much done it all.
You've collected glasses and football boots for African communities, mobile phones and ink cartridges for a church roof repair, and even paint for a barn restoration.
Intrigued? Have a look at these Echo archive scenes.
1 / 3