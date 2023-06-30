News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures of people in Sunderland in 2012, when the new Primark and the state of Sunderland station were hot topics

The day you made the Echo headlines in 2012

By Chris Cordner
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:26 BST

Eurovision, happiness, renovations - you have had your say on all of these.

We've loved gathering the opinions of Sunderland Echo readers over the years.

Here's a reminder of nine times we got you on camera in 2012.

It's the year you spoke to us about the new Primark shop in the Bridges; the Sunderland station revamp; what you thought of the Eurovision Song Contest; and whether the North East was the happiest place in the UK.

You all had your say in the Echo back in the day. We hope these scenes bring back happy memories.

1. You all had your say in the Echo back in the day. We hope these scenes bring back happy memories.

You all had your say in the Echo back in the day. We hope these scenes bring back happy memories.

Photo Sales
Eddie and Christine Williams gave us their views on Eurovision.

2. Eddie and Christine Williams gave us their views on Eurovision.

Eddie and Christine Williams gave us their views on Eurovision.

Photo Sales
Autumn Bailey had time for a chat after visiting the newly opened Primark store in The Bridges in 2012.

3. Autumn Bailey had time for a chat after visiting the newly opened Primark store in The Bridges in 2012.

Autumn Bailey had time for a chat after visiting the newly opened Primark store in The Bridges in 2012.

Photo Sales
Heather and John Nicholson were in front of the cameras for the Echo in 2012.

4. Heather and John Nicholson were in front of the cameras for the Echo in 2012.

Heather and John Nicholson were in front of the cameras for the Echo in 2012.

Photo Sales
