We have 13 haunting stories for you to peruse and they all come from the excellent online Paranormal Database.
There’s the bottom half of a man who haunts an aircraft museum, the ghost of bishop’s wife who broke her neck and walks through the grounds of a castle, and the phantom monk who drags one leg as he walks through woodland.
It is packed with interesting stories. Find out more here.
1. The phantom of The Swallow
A 'ghoul-like phantom' was said to haunt an area of Sunderland called The Swallow near Westheath Avenue in the era before World War II.
It was so scary that children would not go anywhere near it. | Google Maps
2. Ada the colourful pub ghost
A 1960's view of the Crowtree in Crowtree Road. At about that era, a very popular landlady called Ada died.
Her ghost has been seen wearing a colourful dress since then. Photo: Ron Lawson. | Ron Lawson Photo: Ron Lawson
3. Ghostly at Greggs
Margaret Barrows and Chris Emmerson who were pictured at Greggs in Fulwell where ghostly goings on were reported in the shop in 2004.
Staff would hear banging coming from empty parts of the shop, detect the whiff of lavender, and would find electrical items which were switched off turned back on. | se Photo: se
4. Three ladies who haunt one pub
The Jolly Sailor in Whitburn is said to be haunted by three women.
The ghostly green lady walks the hallways and is said to have pined away after failing to impress her suitor.
There may also be a smoke-like grey lady on the site, and a pink lady. | Google Maps