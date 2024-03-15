Seven signs of spring in Sunderland pictured over the years

Picnics, walks and taking in the coastal views

By Chris Cordner
Published 15th Mar 2024, 09:57 GMT

At last. Winter is finally disappearing and we can look forward to sunnier times.

But we want to know what Spring means to you. Maybe you enjoy a brisk walk, the fields of daffodils, or a coastal picnic.

We have it all in this Echo archive photos.

Seven signs that Spring is on the way on Wearside.

1. Springing into life

Natalie Bulmer and Adele Bainbridge enjoy the daffodils on a Spring day in 2003.

2. A host of memories

Finally! You can enjoy a run in the sun after months of toiling through rain, sleet and snow. Here's a scene from Hetton Lyons Park in 2007.

3. A run in the sun

Time for a picnic - perhaps at Noses Point Seaham. Here's a scene from 2008.

4. Packing up a picnic

Related topics:SunderlandSpringNostalgia

