Seven signs of spring in Sunderland pictured over the years

At last. Winter is finally disappearing and we can look forward to sunnier times.
But we want to know what Spring means to you. Maybe you enjoy a brisk walk, the fields of daffodils, or a coastal picnic.
1. Springing into life
Seven signs that Spring is on the way on Wearside.
2. A host of memories
Natalie Bulmer and Adele Bainbridge enjoy the daffodils on a Spring day in 2003.
3. A run in the sun
Finally! You can enjoy a run in the sun after months of toiling through rain, sleet and snow.
Here's a scene from Hetton Lyons Park in 2007.
4. Packing up a picnic
Time for a picnic - perhaps at Noses Point Seaham.
Here's a scene from 2008.
