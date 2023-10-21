Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The curiosity of young Sunderland men cost them their lives in the 1860s.

They flouted the regulations on swimming - but their offshore antics meant they had to tackle strong currents.

And sometimes, it ended in drownings.

The story is yet another classic tale from Philip Curtis of Sunderland Antiquarian Society and he tells us more.

It was the era of bathing machines and strict rules on separate bathing for men and women.

In the 1860s, the local Watch Committee recommended to the Council that all male bathers should be required to bathe between the North Pier and 50 yards of the Roker Groyne.

Proper dress - and no swimming within 100 yards of women

Female bathers had to bathe between a point 50 yards north of the Roker Groyne and the Holey Rock.

The beach at Roker.

All bathers had to wear ‘proper bathing dresses’ and no men could approach within 100 yards of the women’s bathing machines.

But that's where the problems arose and many men ignored the restrictions imposed and enjoyed swimming further out at sea.

This had its dangers and there were several incidents of male swimmers drowning when they got into difficulties, said the Antiquarian Society.

Historian Philip Curtis from Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

The building of the groyne (or breakwater as it appears on maps) was said to have changed the offshore currents and made swimming even more dangerous.

3d for a bathing machine

It was an era when the health-giving properties of sea water were promoted.

Sea bathing machines were 3d to hire or 6d if it was taken into the sea with a horse.

Access to the beach was helped by the dumping of the spoil from the building of the North Dock by the famous Isambard Kingdom Brunel.

Sunderland in the late 1800s,

The spoil created gentle slopes in place of the natural steep limestone cliffs.

The story was first told in the Sunderland Antiquarian Society newsletter from October 2018.

Much to admire at the Antiquarian Society

And there's plenty to enjoy with the society at the moment.

It has just announced its new series of illustrated talks and they will begin with Gary Bankhead, who has starred on the Sky History TV series River Hunters, on Tuesday, October 17.

He will speak on Diving Into Durham - just years after he dived to the bottom of the River Wear and found hundreds of artefacts.

Admission, payable on the door, is £2 for members and £3 for non-members.

Heritage Centre is packed with artefacts

The talk will be given in the Bethany Hall in the Bede Centre in Ryhope Road opposite the society's Heritage Centre, from 7.30pm.

You can also find out more about the society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org