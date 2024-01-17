Nine pictures of DJs in Sunderland over the years for Disc Jockey Day
Famous faces and local legends in one medley of memories
Let's hear it for the DJs who have graced Sunderland stages.
We have nine of them in this Echo archive selection of photos, from huge names on Radio 1 to the stars of local stations.
We are putting them in the spotlight in time for National Disc Jockey Day on January 20.
Okay's it an American celebration but we think DJs closer to home deserve our praise too.
Sounds like a great blast from the past.
