Nine pictures of DJs in Sunderland over the years for Disc Jockey Day

Famous faces and local legends in one medley of memories

By Chris Cordner
Published 17th Jan 2024, 15:39 GMT

Let's hear it for the DJs who have graced Sunderland stages.

We have nine of them in this Echo archive selection of photos, from huge names on Radio 1 to the stars of local stations.

We are putting them in the spotlight in time for National Disc Jockey Day on January 20.

Okay's it an American celebration but we think DJs closer to home deserve our praise too.

Sounds like a great blast from the past.

Hats off to all of them. See if your favourite DJ is among our Echo archive photos.

1. Going retro on the decks

Radio DJ Tony Blackburn at Milburns in Sunderland in 1975.

2. Sounds from the 70s

DJ Paul Davison was having a great time at Annabels in this photo from 1985.

3. Fun in Annabels

This DJ had plenty of youngsters to enjoy his music at Bentleys in 1990.

4. Back to Bentleys

