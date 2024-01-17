Famous faces and local legends in one medley of memories

Let's hear it for the DJs who have graced Sunderland stages.

We have nine of them in this Echo archive selection of photos, from huge names on Radio 1 to the stars of local stations.

We are putting them in the spotlight in time for National Disc Jockey Day on January 20.

Okay's it an American celebration but we think DJs closer to home deserve our praise too.

Sounds like a great blast from the past.

1 . Going retro on the decks Hats off to all of them. See if your favourite DJ is among our Echo archive photos.

2 . Sounds from the 70s Radio DJ Tony Blackburn at Milburns in Sunderland in 1975.

3 . Fun in Annabels DJ Paul Davison was having a great time at Annabels in this photo from 1985.