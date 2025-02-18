The 'cow' which was apprehended by police in Sunderland
It really happened and the drama with a difference unfolded in 1985.
Bundled into the back of a van
Daisy was being bundled into the back of a van when a Sunderland police officer spotted the incident.
He followed the van and put an end to fears it might have been a clear case of cow napping.
Daisy was, in fact, Julie Tuckwell and Chris Duxbury, from Blackburn, who were part of a birthday surprise for butcher Bill Barrass 40 years ago.
The cow which was acting suspiciously
Bill’s wife Carol had hired the stage costume to hide friends Julie and Chris, who had come to Sunderland to pay Bill a surprise visit.
But their joke nearly turned sour when the police officer noticed the trio acting suspiciously as they were about to leave the house.
Happy birthday to Bill
Out of curiosity he followed them and stopped them.
Once the issue was resolved, Bill was seen celebrating his 40th birthday when Daisy turned up outside his butcher shop in Sunningdale Road, Springwell.
