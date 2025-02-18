The 'cow' which was apprehended by police in Sunderland

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Feb 2025, 16:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Heard the one about the cow which got stopped by the police in Sunderland?

It really happened and the drama with a difference unfolded in 1985.

Bundled into the back of a van

Daisy was being bundled into the back of a van when a Sunderland police officer spotted the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He followed the van and put an end to fears it might have been a clear case of cow napping.

Daisy was, in fact, Julie Tuckwell and Chris Duxbury, from Blackburn, who were part of a birthday surprise for butcher Bill Barrass 40 years ago.

Bill Barrass who got a 40th birthday surprise in 1985.Bill Barrass who got a 40th birthday surprise in 1985.
Bill Barrass who got a 40th birthday surprise in 1985. | se

The cow which was acting suspiciously

Bill’s wife Carol had hired the stage costume to hide friends Julie and Chris, who had come to Sunderland to pay Bill a surprise visit.

But their joke nearly turned sour when the police officer noticed the trio acting suspiciously as they were about to leave the house.

The curious story of the cow who almost got arrested in Sunderland.The curious story of the cow who almost got arrested in Sunderland.
The curious story of the cow who almost got arrested in Sunderland. | se

Happy birthday to Bill

Out of curiosity he followed them and stopped them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Once the issue was resolved, Bill was seen celebrating his 40th birthday when Daisy turned up outside his butcher shop in Sunningdale Road, Springwell.

Share your memories of the most unusual birthday present you have ever received by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:SunderlandPolicePolice officerBlackburnMemories

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice