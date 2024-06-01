Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bird’s nest almost stopped the wheels of industry in Sunderland

Four chicks and their mother created headlines of their own in Sunderland - when they stopped 500 tons of coal from being unloaded.

It was 50 years ago when trucks carrying the cargo were heading to the South Docks but then came to a dramatic stop.

A nest in the news

The reason? A thrush nest was found at the very front of the siding where all of the trucks were lined up and there were four chicks in it.

The line of trucks which was backed up at the South Docks staiths.

The mother bird had built the nest above the axle. As if that was not enough, a blackbird was busy building another nest nearby.

The incident lasted for weeks and it eventually led to a build-up of more than trucks waiting to reach their destination.

A Sunderland Echo archive aerial view of the South Docks.

‘We all feel the same about this’

The hold-up was because the teemers (the workers who loaded the cargo) refused to disturb the nest while the young were in it.

The nest which was built under the leading truck.

There were 16 teemers working the line and they would run the trucks down for loading.

One of them was Roy Field who said at the time: “We all feel the same about this. There is no need to move the leading truck.”

Staiths foreman Tom Forster said at the time that ships were still being loaded thanks to trucks from other sidings.

The story unfolds in the Sunderland Echo.

An agreement was reached after weeks

The dispute finally came to an end in June 1974 when British Rail agreed 24 wagons would be drawn back into another siding and the lead truck would remain where it was.

