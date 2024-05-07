Wearside. It’s wonderful for industry.
But did you know, all of this was sold in the Sunderland area over the years.
Clogs, African art, Royal Wedding lollipops - they all originated from our neighbourhood.
Have a look for yourself in this Echo archive tribute to 80 years of Wearside entrepreneurship.
1. Wearside - it's been wonderful for business for decades
A span of 80 years of Wearside companies with a unique selling point.
2. Keeping the business afloat
William Stewart Spain, who ran a ship model making company with his two sons, Richard and William in 1939.
3. Forging a 1940 memory
George "Bois" Lowdon ran this Easington Lane blacksmiths business in 1940.
4. Stepping back to the 1940s
John Patrick Sheehan ran a clog factory in the East End in the 1940s.
His father John Conrad came over from Ireland during the potato famine and started the business.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.