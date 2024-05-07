Nine curious items sold by Sunderland businesses over the years, including spiders, clogs, dolls houses

Doll’s houses, lollipops and African art also make the list

By Chris Cordner
Published 7th May 2024, 12:59 BST

Wearside. It’s wonderful for industry.

But did you know, all of this was sold in the Sunderland area over the years.

Clogs, African art, Royal Wedding lollipops - they all originated from our neighbourhood.

Have a look for yourself in this Echo archive tribute to 80 years of Wearside entrepreneurship.

A span of 80 years of Wearside companies with a unique selling point.

1. Wearside - it's been wonderful for business for decades

A span of 80 years of Wearside companies with a unique selling point.

Photo Sales
William Stewart Spain, who ran a ship model making company with his two sons, Richard and William in 1939.

2. Keeping the business afloat

William Stewart Spain, who ran a ship model making company with his two sons, Richard and William in 1939.

Photo Sales
George "Bois" Lowdon ran this Easington Lane blacksmiths business in 1940.

3. Forging a 1940 memory

George "Bois" Lowdon ran this Easington Lane blacksmiths business in 1940.

Photo Sales
John Patrick Sheehan ran a clog factory in the East End in the 1940s. His father John Conrad came over from Ireland during the potato famine and started the business.

4. Stepping back to the 1940s

John Patrick Sheehan ran a clog factory in the East End in the 1940s. His father John Conrad came over from Ireland during the potato famine and started the business.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.