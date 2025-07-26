The historic day when eight women left their Sunderland homes for pastures new

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 26th Jul 2025, 16:00 BST
A historic moment in Sunderland’s past happened 64 years ago this week.

Eight women had spent their lives in the Bowes Almshouses which were on the southern edge of Bishopwearmouth Village Green.

Moved to a new estate in 1961

Some of the women posed for this last photo before they were moved to another part of Sunderland in 1961.

The Bowes Almshouse residents take a last look around before their move to another part of Sunderland in 1961. Rev E.Zachau was there to make sure the move went smoothly.placeholder image
Then, the historic building was demolished in 1963 two years after the women had settled in to their new homes on the Town End Farm Estate.

The Bowes Almshouses were part of an area which included the now lost streets of South Gate and Little Gate, and they stood for around 100 years.

Rev Zachau came to lend a hand with the move

But their end came in 1963 and two years earlier, three furniture vans went to the Bowes Almhouses to collect the belongings of the eight women for their move to the Town End Farm Estate.

Eight women moved out of the Bowes Almshouses in 1961 before the homes were demolished two years later. Get in touch if you recognise any of these faces.placeholder image
Rev. E Zachau, curate at Bishopwearmouth Church was one of those who went along to give last minute help with the removal.

Tell us if you recognise any of the women in this 1961 photo.

And get in touch if there is an area of Sunderland you would like us to feature in a future nostalgia feature.

Get in touch by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:SunderlandNostalgia

