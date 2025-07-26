The historic day when eight women left their Sunderland homes for pastures new
Eight women had spent their lives in the Bowes Almshouses which were on the southern edge of Bishopwearmouth Village Green.
Moved to a new estate in 1961
Some of the women posed for this last photo before they were moved to another part of Sunderland in 1961.
Then, the historic building was demolished in 1963 two years after the women had settled in to their new homes on the Town End Farm Estate.
The Bowes Almshouses were part of an area which included the now lost streets of South Gate and Little Gate, and they stood for around 100 years.
Rev Zachau came to lend a hand with the move
But their end came in 1963 and two years earlier, three furniture vans went to the Bowes Almhouses to collect the belongings of the eight women for their move to the Town End Farm Estate.
Rev. E Zachau, curate at Bishopwearmouth Church was one of those who went along to give last minute help with the removal.
