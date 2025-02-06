Sunderland business closes after 100 years: Tearful boss praises his fantastic staff
Stuart McKenzie called time at T McKenzie and Son Ltd Skip Hire in Hendon on a day of emotion.
‘I have worked with good people’
He retired aged 78 yesterday after a working career which began when he was ten years old.
Stuart has plans to visit relatives in Australia but he left the business with these parting words to the staff he loved, saying: “The people I have worked with have all been great. It will definitely be a miss.
“It wouldn’t have worked without our amazing and the most hard working team that kept the business running.”
‘Thank you for your years of loyal custom’
The company, which had eight staff, also issued a message on social media saying: “Due to retirement the yard has now officially closed. Phone lines remain open for collect requests.
“From Stuart and all the team, we thank you for all your years of loyal custom and support.”
Stuart took over the business which was first set up by his father Tommy as a coal yard.
For decades, it delivered coal to an area from Millfield to Penshaw, and also baled cardboard.
‘You’ve spent your whole life working hard in that yard’
And when the coal trade died out, McKenzie’s turned its attention to skips which Stuart ran for more than 30 years.
It developed into a hugely successful waste transfer station.
Staff loved Stuart so much that they left him a parting message on social media. It read: “You’ve spent your whole life working hard in that yard from starting in the coal industry with your father and growing the business into Sunderland’s longest serving waste management and skip hire company!
“Hats off to you sir.”