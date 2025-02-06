A tearful boss has praised his excellent staff on the final day at a Sunderland business which served Wearside for 100 years.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart McKenzie called time at T McKenzie and Son Ltd Skip Hire in Hendon on a day of emotion.

Sunderland business boss Stuart McKenzie who has retired aged 78. | ugc

‘I have worked with good people’

He retired aged 78 yesterday after a working career which began when he was ten years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Nine archive photos from Hendon's past as we put the spotlight on another Sunderland community

Stuart has plans to visit relatives in Australia but he left the business with these parting words to the staff he loved, saying: “The people I have worked with have all been great. It will definitely be a miss.

“It wouldn’t have worked without our amazing and the most hard working team that kept the business running.”

Stuart pictured at the gates of the business he loved. | ugc

‘Thank you for your years of loyal custom’

The company, which had eight staff, also issued a message on social media saying: “Due to retirement the yard has now officially closed. Phone lines remain open for collect requests.

“From Stuart and all the team, we thank you for all your years of loyal custom and support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart had words of praise for the excellent team who worked with him. | ugc

Stuart took over the business which was first set up by his father Tommy as a coal yard.

For decades, it delivered coal to an area from Millfield to Penshaw, and also baled cardboard.

‘You’ve spent your whole life working hard in that yard’

Stuart McKenzie whose staff praised him for working hard 'his whole life' | ugc

And when the coal trade died out, McKenzie’s turned its attention to skips which Stuart ran for more than 30 years.

It developed into a hugely successful waste transfer station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff loved Stuart so much that they left him a parting message on social media. It read: “You’ve spent your whole life working hard in that yard from starting in the coal industry with your father and growing the business into Sunderland’s longest serving waste management and skip hire company!

“Hats off to you sir.”