How many of these Hendon scenes do you remember?
How many of these Hendon scenes do you remember?

Nine archive photos from Hendon's past as we put the spotlight on another Sunderland community

An award-winning project for young people, a huge beer festival and a new meeting place for residents in a tower block – but what is the common denominator?

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 14th February 2022, 4:55 pm

The answer is they are all archive scenes from Hendon and we are putting the spotlight on them in another of our retro features on Wearside neighbourhoods.

We have the Hendon and East End Carnival in 1997 and residents of D’Arcy Court enjoying a cuppa in their new meeting spot.

We have school dinners at Hudson Road Primary and children from Valley Road Primary School pictured after a visit to Derwent Hill.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. What a great trip

Year 5 and 6 pupils from Valley Road Community Primary School, Hendon, celebrating on their return from a five day trip to the Derwent Hill Centre, Cumbria. Have you spotted someone you know?

Photo: Peter Berry

Photo Sales

2. Carnival time in 1997

The Hendon Young People's Project's pirate ship at the Sunderland Hendon and East End Carnival in 1997. Remember it?

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

3. A new meeting place

Tenants of Hendon's revamped tower blocks raised their cuppas to a new meeting place. The residents' room, on the ground floor of D'Arcy Court, was to be the focus of events for tenants of not only its 108 flats, but also those in the nearby South Durham and Edworth Courts in 1997.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

4. Cheers to the 1994 memory

Putting the finishing touches to the biggest pub beer festival in Britain was Tap 'n' Spile, in Nelson Street, Hendon, manager Dave Irving in 1994.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Sunderland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3