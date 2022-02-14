Nine archive photos from Hendon's past as we put the spotlight on another Sunderland community

The answer is they are all archive scenes from Hendon and we are putting the spotlight on them in another of our retro features on Wearside neighbourhoods.
We have the Hendon and East End Carnival in 1997 and residents of D’Arcy Court enjoying a cuppa in their new meeting spot.
We have school dinners at Hudson Road Primary and children from Valley Road Primary School pictured after a visit to Derwent Hill.
Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.
1. What a great trip
Year 5 and 6 pupils from Valley Road Community Primary School, Hendon, celebrating on their return from a five day trip to the Derwent Hill Centre, Cumbria. Have you spotted someone you know?
Photo: Peter Berry
2. Carnival time in 1997
The Hendon Young People's Project's pirate ship at the Sunderland Hendon and East End Carnival in 1997. Remember it?
Photo: Sunderland Echo
3. A new meeting place
Tenants of Hendon's revamped tower blocks raised their cuppas to a new meeting place. The residents' room, on the ground floor of D'Arcy Court, was to be the focus of events for tenants of not only its 108 flats, but also those in the nearby South Durham and Edworth Courts in 1997.
Photo: Sunderland Echo
4. Cheers to the 1994 memory
Putting the finishing touches to the biggest pub beer festival in Britain was Tap 'n' Spile, in Nelson Street, Hendon, manager Dave Irving in 1994.
Photo: Sunderland Echo