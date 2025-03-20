It was a golden era for Sunderland and today we remember the stars who graced the basketball court on Wearside 40 years ago.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Names such as Art Wearren, Greg Bunch and Ken Nottage did the town proud in the 1980s in a time when Sunderland were a force to be reckoned with.

Success at Wembley

Their successes included play-off wins in 1981 and 1983.

Have a look at our Sunderland Echo photos which show a team picture from 1986.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The squad lined up for this team photo which takes us back to September 1986. | se

We also have the team with the National Basketball Trophy which they won in 1983 after a victory at Wembley against Crystal Palace.

Maestros' captain Jim Brandon showed Sunderland supporters the trophy at the welcome home celebration in Crowtree Leisure Centre. Perhaps you were in the picture.

Maestros' captain Jim Brandon shows Sunderland supporters the national basketball trophy in this photo from Crowtree Leisure Centre in 1983. | se

Thank you for the sports clinic

In 1982, Sunderland basketball players Randy Haefner and Colin Kirkham visited Red House Primary School, to see some of the children who wrote to thank them for the sports clinic they organised.

Sunderland basketball players Randy Haefner, centre, and Colin Kirkham, right, were at Red House Primary School in November 1982. | se

Another photo from 1981 shows team members with the National Championship Trophy and the British Federation Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were proudly displaying it to the Mayor, Cllr Len Harper are club manager David Elderkin; the Mayoress, Mrs Elspeth Harper; club chairman, Mr Jim Cleghorn and captain Martin Hall.

Members of Sunderland Basketball Club proudly show the town's Mayor and Mayoress its passport to European Cup competition - the £3,000 National Championship Trophy and the British Federation Cup. | se

Sunderland and the James Bond connection

Randy Haefner, left, and Ron Cornelius of Sunderland's National Championship Basketball Team got some shooting practice before their international match against Luxembourg at Crowtree Leisure Centre. The Saab 900 car was the actual car produced for a James Bond film in 1981. | se

Also from 1981, team stars Randy Haefner, left, and Ron Cornelius got in some shooting practice before their international match against Luxembourg at Crowtree Leisure Centre.

The Saab 900 car was the actual car produced for the James Bond Film "Licence Renewed", which was still being made in November 1981.

We want your memories, photos and even video footage of those amazing days.

Share them by emailing [email protected]