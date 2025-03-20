I loved the 1980s when Sunderland's basketball team was a major force
Names such as Art Wearren, Greg Bunch and Ken Nottage did the town proud in the 1980s in a time when Sunderland were a force to be reckoned with.
Success at Wembley
Their successes included play-off wins in 1981 and 1983.
Have a look at our Sunderland Echo photos which show a team picture from 1986.
We also have the team with the National Basketball Trophy which they won in 1983 after a victory at Wembley against Crystal Palace.
Maestros' captain Jim Brandon showed Sunderland supporters the trophy at the welcome home celebration in Crowtree Leisure Centre. Perhaps you were in the picture.
Thank you for the sports clinic
In 1982, Sunderland basketball players Randy Haefner and Colin Kirkham visited Red House Primary School, to see some of the children who wrote to thank them for the sports clinic they organised.
Another photo from 1981 shows team members with the National Championship Trophy and the British Federation Cup.
They were proudly displaying it to the Mayor, Cllr Len Harper are club manager David Elderkin; the Mayoress, Mrs Elspeth Harper; club chairman, Mr Jim Cleghorn and captain Martin Hall.
Sunderland and the James Bond connection
Also from 1981, team stars Randy Haefner, left, and Ron Cornelius got in some shooting practice before their international match against Luxembourg at Crowtree Leisure Centre.
The Saab 900 car was the actual car produced for the James Bond Film "Licence Renewed", which was still being made in November 1981.
We want your memories, photos and even video footage of those amazing days.
Share them by emailing [email protected]
