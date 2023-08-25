Sunderland August Bank Holiday memories, from storms to sunshine

August Bank Holidays in Sunderland.

The last bank holiday before Christmas and it usually meant either a complete washout or a lazy hazy day at the seaside.

We've got it all here thanks to the Sunderland Echo archives.

Beach scenes, brollies and windbreaks

For many, it's a final chance to let your hair down before the schools go back.

Sheltering from the rain in 1978

But where did you spend your August day off in your younger days.

Catching minnows in Mowbray Park

Was it at the beach or maybe fishing for minnows in Mowbray Park.

Was it on the mini train at Seaburn, battling with a windbreak, going down slides or chilling in Roker pool.