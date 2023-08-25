Sunderland August Bank Holiday memories, from storms to sunshine
Rain or shine: You still turned out
August Bank Holidays in Sunderland.
The last bank holiday before Christmas and it usually meant either a complete washout or a lazy hazy day at the seaside.
We've got it all here thanks to the Sunderland Echo archives.
Beach scenes, brollies and windbreaks
For many, it's a final chance to let your hair down before the schools go back.
But where did you spend your August day off in your younger days.
Catching minnows in Mowbray Park
Was it at the beach or maybe fishing for minnows in Mowbray Park.
Was it on the mini train at Seaburn, battling with a windbreak, going down slides or chilling in Roker pool.
Share your Bank Holiday memories - washout or not.