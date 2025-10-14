An amazing insight into how Sunderland looked 100 years ago is on the way.

And here’s a first look at some of the scenes which shine a light on Wearside life as it used to be. This gallery of photos comes from Sunderland Antiquarian Society which will hold its latest illustrated talk on Thursday, October 16.

It will be given by historian Trevor Thorne and is titled ‘Sunderland in the 1920s and '30s’.

Society secretary Philip Curtis said: “All are welcome so do come along and support the society. It should be an enjoyable and fascinating evening.”

Admission is £2 for members, £3 for non-members and doors open at 6.40pm for a 7.30pm start at the Bethany Hall in the Bede Tower in Ryhope Road opposite the society's Heritage Centre.

Take a look at this picture gallery for a closer insight.