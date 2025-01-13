I'm raising a glass to these wonderful Sunderland 'night out' photos from 2019. Join me!

Let’s have a toast to these memories of a wonderful evening on Wearside.

All these people were dressed up for a great evening with friends in 2019.

They enjoyed time in Gatsby and Port of Call and you can re-live it all thanks to these photos which were submitted to the Sunderland Echo.

Have a browse and then share your own recollections of the occasion by emailing [email protected]

Party vibes in this great photo which was submitted to the Sunderland Echo.

Seven friends gathered for this group photo in Port of Call back in 2019.

Plenty of smiles in this cheery photo from six years ago.

Raising a toast to memories of Sunderland nights out in 2019.

