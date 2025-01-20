They all had their say on Sunderland issues in 2015

Meet 9 people who took time to share their views with the Sunderland Echo on the issues of the day.

At the time, Sunderland had a new manager and we were keen to find out the views of locals.

Here are those faces from the Echo archives once more.

1 . Handing it to Hollie Hollie Walker had her say about Sunderland Football Club 10 years ago. | se Photo Sales

2 . Football in focus Jason Halliwell shared his views about football with the Sunderland Echo. | se Photo Sales

3 . Neil speaks Neil Tighe was one of many people who had their pictures in the Sunderland Echo. | se Photo Sales