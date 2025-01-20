They all had their say on Sunderland issues in 2015

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 20th Jan 2025, 16:00 BST

Join us for 2015 memories from the streets of Wearside.

Meet 9 people who took time to share their views with the Sunderland Echo on the issues of the day.

At the time, Sunderland had a new manager and we were keen to find out the views of locals.

Here are those faces from the Echo archives once more.

Hollie Walker had her say about Sunderland Football Club 10 years ago.

1. Handing it to Hollie

Hollie Walker had her say about Sunderland Football Club 10 years ago. | se

Photo Sales
Jason Halliwell shared his views about football with the Sunderland Echo.

2. Football in focus

Jason Halliwell shared his views about football with the Sunderland Echo. | se

Photo Sales
Neil Tighe was one of many people who had their pictures in the Sunderland Echo.

3. Neil speaks

Neil Tighe was one of many people who had their pictures in the Sunderland Echo. | se

Photo Sales
Here's a photo of Connor Tighe who was happy to speak to the Echo ten years ago.

4. Connor on camera

Here's a photo of Connor Tighe who was happy to speak to the Echo ten years ago. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandPeopleSunderland EchoNostalgia
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice