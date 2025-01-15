Bella the pooch was a headline-hitting star - but can your dog match its skills?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks - but a very clever Wearside pooch learned a new trick every day for a year.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened ten years ago and we want to know if your canine friend can match the skills of clever Cocker Spaniel Bella.

Bella the trick dog shows off one of her skills in 2015. | se

Bella could do kung fu moves

Hetton’s top dog made the headlines ten years ago and could do anything from playing basketball to rolling out a carpet and kung fu moves to emptying the washing machine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It even took on a 365-day challenge to raise funds for a charity.

Owner Lynn Stacey, 48, of Hetton, said at the time that she would be lost without Bella, an assistance dog who helped her with day-to-day tasks.

Read More Tips on how to keep your dogs warm and active in cold winter weather

‘You would not believe what Bella can do’

They raised money for the national voluntary organisation, Dog A.I.D.

Lynn told us in 2015: "You wouldn’t believe what Bella can do, she’s amazing. From fetching me things to helping me undress and emptying the washing machine. I’d be lost without her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tell us if your pooch is as skilled as Bella. | se

"We already do the Dog A.I.D stand at Crufts to inform people about the charity, but I also wanted to do something completely different to help them.

A trick a day for a year

"Bella is already a Champion Trick Dog and she loves doing her tricks so I thought, why not do a trick a day for a year?"

Bella and Lynn Stacey were in the picture ten years ago this month. | se

Lynn uploaded the tricks to Bella’s own website and people could choose to sponsor specific tricks.

Tell us if you have a dog as clever as brilliant Bella.