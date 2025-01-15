Bella the pooch was a headline-hitting star - but can your dog match its skills?
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It happened ten years ago and we want to know if your canine friend can match the skills of clever Cocker Spaniel Bella.
Bella could do kung fu moves
Hetton’s top dog made the headlines ten years ago and could do anything from playing basketball to rolling out a carpet and kung fu moves to emptying the washing machine.
It even took on a 365-day challenge to raise funds for a charity.
Owner Lynn Stacey, 48, of Hetton, said at the time that she would be lost without Bella, an assistance dog who helped her with day-to-day tasks.
‘You would not believe what Bella can do’
They raised money for the national voluntary organisation, Dog A.I.D.
Lynn told us in 2015: "You wouldn’t believe what Bella can do, she’s amazing. From fetching me things to helping me undress and emptying the washing machine. I’d be lost without her.
"We already do the Dog A.I.D stand at Crufts to inform people about the charity, but I also wanted to do something completely different to help them.
A trick a day for a year
"Bella is already a Champion Trick Dog and she loves doing her tricks so I thought, why not do a trick a day for a year?"
Lynn uploaded the tricks to Bella’s own website and people could choose to sponsor specific tricks.
Tell us if you have a dog as clever as brilliant Bella.
Email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.