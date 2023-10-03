Nine Sunderland faces in 2009, the year Sunderland was bidding to host the World Cup
They all had their say on the World Cup possibly coming to England
Get in!
All these people had their faces in the Sunderland Echo 14 years ago and here they are once more.
It was the year when hopes were high that the Football World Cup would be awarded to England, and that would mean the Stadium of Light being chosen as one of the host stadia.
Every one of these people had something to say on the issue. See if you can spot someone you know.
1 / 3