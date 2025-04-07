I remember this momentous day in Sunderland history: It's the day the Stadium of Light story began
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
But it was back in 1995 that council chiefs gave the green light to Sunderland Football Club’s proposed move to a new £12million super-stadium on the former site of Wearmouth Colliery in July.
Sunderland Illuminations saved by rescue package
We all know the journey which followed but how many of these other 1995 highlights do you remember from Wearside 30 years ago?
A last-minute £200,000 rescue package was agreed by Sunderland’s leisure chiefs for the popular seafront illuminations, after months of uncertainty over their future.
The light show had originally been dumped as part of budget cuts but, after a petition of protest was signed by 15,000 Wearsiders, their return was agreed.
Huge turnout for the airshow
Sunderland Airshow was a record-breaking smash. Council chiefs had been hoping to break the seven-figure visitor barrier for the two-day show, which took place at Roker and Seaburn on August 5 and 6.
But the show proved an even bigger hit than expected, with 340,000 attending on the first day and a mammoth 800,000 turning out for the second.
The showpiece £5million library opened in January, proving an instant hit with Wearsiders. More than 43,000 visited the Fawcett Street site in the first week.
Jobs galore with big announcements
The third phase of Doxford Business Park - including a £17.5million office block - opening in April.
Car components manufacturer Lucas SEI at Rainton Bridge, near Houghton, created over 400 jobs in June - with a further 300 promised.
And crane-maker Grove Europe took on another 250 workers, Nissan announced 300 new jobs and Liebherr unveiled a 160 job boost for Sunderland.
The Bungalow Café at Roker was saved when Tyne and Wear Development Corporation - which threatened its closure - bowed to public pressure.
Daniel Richardson, from Cleadon, was named as Britain’s Poshest Paper Boy - after using his dad’s Rolls Royce and mobile phone to complete his round.
Tell us about your memories of life on Wearside 30 years ago by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.