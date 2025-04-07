Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s hard to believe that 30 years have passed since the Stadium of Light story began.

But it was back in 1995 that council chiefs gave the green light to Sunderland Football Club’s proposed move to a new £12million super-stadium on the former site of Wearmouth Colliery in July.

The Stadium of Light in 1997. It's a favourite view with Anita Armstrong. | se

Sunderland Illuminations saved by rescue package

We all know the journey which followed but how many of these other 1995 highlights do you remember from Wearside 30 years ago?

A last-minute £200,000 rescue package was agreed by Sunderland’s leisure chiefs for the popular seafront illuminations, after months of uncertainty over their future.

Sunderland Illuminations, pictured in September 1995, as families recall their fondest memories of going to see the lights.

The light show had originally been dumped as part of budget cuts but, after a petition of protest was signed by 15,000 Wearsiders, their return was agreed.

Huge turnout for the airshow

Sunderland Airshow was a record-breaking smash. Council chiefs had been hoping to break the seven-figure visitor barrier for the two-day show, which took place at Roker and Seaburn on August 5 and 6.

But the show proved an even bigger hit than expected, with 340,000 attending on the first day and a mammoth 800,000 turning out for the second.

The Sunderland International Airshow sunset flying display was a spectacular sight in 2011. | se

The showpiece £5million library opened in January, proving an instant hit with Wearsiders. More than 43,000 visited the Fawcett Street site in the first week.

Jobs galore with big announcements

The third phase of Doxford Business Park - including a £17.5million office block - opening in April.

Car components manufacturer Lucas SEI at Rainton Bridge, near Houghton, created over 400 jobs in June - with a further 300 promised.

The one millionth Nissan came off the Sunderland production line in 1995. Ian Swell, Iain Hardy, Gary Morren, Kevin Hollings and Mark Bates cheered the arrival of the 1,000,000 Nissan driven by Neil MacLean. | se

And crane-maker Grove Europe took on another 250 workers, Nissan announced 300 new jobs and Liebherr unveiled a 160 job boost for Sunderland.

The Bungalow Café at Roker was saved when Tyne and Wear Development Corporation - which threatened its closure - bowed to public pressure.

Daniel Richardson, from Cleadon, was named as Britain’s Poshest Paper Boy - after using his dad’s Rolls Royce and mobile phone to complete his round.

Tell us about your memories of life on Wearside 30 years ago by emailing [email protected]