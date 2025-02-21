When Sunderland went space age with high rise blocks and plans for heated roads

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 21st Feb 2025, 10:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sunderland was going space age in a dramatic year of development which unfolded 60 years ago.

In 1965, designs were drawn up for a modern shopping precinct between Union Street and Crowtree Road.

Tower blocks for Gilley Law

It would feature dozens of shops and high-rise towers but the year of change would not end there.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
More than 800 families would be housed in the new Gilley Law flats, according to Echo reports in 1965.More than 800 families would be housed in the new Gilley Law flats, according to Echo reports in 1965.
More than 800 families would be housed in the new Gilley Law flats, according to Echo reports in 1965. | se

Hundreds of new homes were on the horizon too, including tower blocks at Gilley Law, as well as multi-storey flats at Hahnemann Street in Southwick.

And a host of new roads were also planned, such as a Sunderland bypass from the A19 and a new bridge over the river between North and South Hylton.

A photo which showed the progress which was being made on the Hylton Bridge.A photo which showed the progress which was being made on the Hylton Bridge.
A photo which showed the progress which was being made on the Hylton Bridge. | se

‘There is every indication the population will grow over the next 20 years’

Planning officer J.E. Barlow said at the time: “There is every indication the population will grow over the next 20 years. We shall need more houses and shops.

“We must not be prodigal with land, planning its use carefully, with concentrated rather than widespread development.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

New-look Sunderland would feature offices on John Street as well as flats on Roker seafront and maisonettes in Monkwearmouth.

The ABC, Park Lane, Bis Bar and Notarianni's pictured in April 1965.The ABC, Park Lane, Bis Bar and Notarianni's pictured in April 1965.
The ABC, Park Lane, Bis Bar and Notarianni's pictured in April 1965.

‘Sky-scraper flats that can be seen as far away as Seaham’

“Sky-scraper flats that can be seen as far away as Seaham are part of Sunderland’s changing scene, as multi storey development is carried out,” said Mr Barlow.

“High-density housing is replacing old property which has outlived its usefulness. Modern blocks now provide contrasting surroundings for the ancient church of St Peter’s.

“And the standard of architecture of educational buildings also compares favourably with any other in this country, reaching a high level with West Park College of Education.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘A town in transition’

Buildings on stilts, roof-top car parking and heated roads were all part of the 1965 scene too.

Council spokesperson D Clark also chipped in and said: “The new architectural anatomy of Sunderland is changing fast. It is a town in transition, quickly donning new buildings.”

Tell us if you remember the year when rapid change was on the way.

Email [email protected]

Related topics:SunderlandHousingSeahamTowerProperty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice