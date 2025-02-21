When Sunderland went space age with high rise blocks and plans for heated roads
In 1965, designs were drawn up for a modern shopping precinct between Union Street and Crowtree Road.
Tower blocks for Gilley Law
It would feature dozens of shops and high-rise towers but the year of change would not end there.
Hundreds of new homes were on the horizon too, including tower blocks at Gilley Law, as well as multi-storey flats at Hahnemann Street in Southwick.
And a host of new roads were also planned, such as a Sunderland bypass from the A19 and a new bridge over the river between North and South Hylton.
‘There is every indication the population will grow over the next 20 years’
Planning officer J.E. Barlow said at the time: “There is every indication the population will grow over the next 20 years. We shall need more houses and shops.
“We must not be prodigal with land, planning its use carefully, with concentrated rather than widespread development.”
New-look Sunderland would feature offices on John Street as well as flats on Roker seafront and maisonettes in Monkwearmouth.
‘Sky-scraper flats that can be seen as far away as Seaham’
“Sky-scraper flats that can be seen as far away as Seaham are part of Sunderland’s changing scene, as multi storey development is carried out,” said Mr Barlow.
“High-density housing is replacing old property which has outlived its usefulness. Modern blocks now provide contrasting surroundings for the ancient church of St Peter’s.
“And the standard of architecture of educational buildings also compares favourably with any other in this country, reaching a high level with West Park College of Education.”
‘A town in transition’
Buildings on stilts, roof-top car parking and heated roads were all part of the 1965 scene too.
Council spokesperson D Clark also chipped in and said: “The new architectural anatomy of Sunderland is changing fast. It is a town in transition, quickly donning new buildings.”
