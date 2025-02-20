11 things we saw in 1940s Sunderland but not now

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 20th Feb 2025, 10:00 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 16:00 BST

The 1940s were possibly the most dramatic decade in Wearside history.

All of this happened in an era which was devastated by the Second World War.

We have compiled 11 Sunderland Echo photos of local life which depicted the era and which you won’t find in modern day Wearside.

Have a look.

An aircraft spotter on duty as part of Northern Command in Sunderland in January 1940.

1. Watching the skies

An aircraft spotter on duty as part of Northern Command in Sunderland in January 1940. | se


One of the many air raids to cause devastation in Sunderland in 1941.

2. Surveying the damage

One of the many air raids to cause devastation in Sunderland in 1941. | se


Home Guards take time out of training for a cuppa in 1942.

3. A break from duty in 1942

Home Guards take time out of training for a cuppa in 1942. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo


King George and Queen Elizabeth were given a warm reception in Sunderland during their visit in April 1943.

4. A Royal visitor in 1943

King George and Queen Elizabeth were given a warm reception in Sunderland during their visit in April 1943. | se Photo: Sunderland Echo


