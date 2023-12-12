News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

11 Stadium of Light archive scenes: Who's ready to add rugby to their experiences

Gigs, football, boxing - now it's rugby on the way

By Chris Cordner
Published 12th Dec 2023, 15:52 GMT

We've welcomed the world's best music stars, watched nail-biting football action - and now rugby at its best is on the way to the SoL.

England will kick off their Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 campaign at the Stadium of Light, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

It's another milestone in the stadium's history which has included all of these 11 scenes found in the Echo archives.

Join us for memories of Take That, Summer Rumble boxing, and SAFC fans in full roar.

The Stadium of Light in 11 pictures as it prepares for a new era in its history.

1. Scenes from the SoL

The Stadium of Light in 11 pictures as it prepares for a new era in its history.

Photo Sales
The opening of the stadium in 1997 and these fans were watching Sunderland in action against Ajax.

2. Right back to the start

The opening of the stadium in 1997 and these fans were watching Sunderland in action against Ajax.

Photo Sales
The crowd for England's game against Turkey in 2003.

3. International action

The crowd for England's game against Turkey in 2003.

Photo Sales
These youngsters were being filmed for a DVD in 2009. They were backing Sunderland's bid to be a host stadium at the 2018 World Cup.

4. On film in 2009

These youngsters were being filmed for a DVD in 2009. They were backing Sunderland's bid to be a host stadium at the 2018 World Cup.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Stadium of LightRugbySunderlandSAFCNostalgia