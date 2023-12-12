11 Stadium of Light archive scenes: Who's ready to add rugby to their experiences
Gigs, football, boxing - now it's rugby on the way
We've welcomed the world's best music stars, watched nail-biting football action - and now rugby at its best is on the way to the SoL.
England will kick off their Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 campaign at the Stadium of Light, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.
It's another milestone in the stadium's history which has included all of these 11 scenes found in the Echo archives.
Join us for memories of Take That, Summer Rumble boxing, and SAFC fans in full roar.
1 / 4