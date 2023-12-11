Stadium of Light to welcome Red Roses as Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 kicks off

The competition will see matches across eight venues nationwide.

England will kick off their Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 campaign at the Stadium of Light.

The Red Roses will launch the tournament in Sunderland on Friday, August 22.

Up to 49,000 fans from the North East and beyond will be able to see the world's number one ranked team in action as they kick off the 10th edition of the global event, which has been expanded to 16 teams.

Sarah Hunter with members of Wearside women's rugby teams

The Stadium of Light is one of eight venues set to host matches during the tournament, with the home of English rugby Twickenham’s hosting the final on Saturday, September 27.

Sixty young women’s and girls’ players from Sunderland got the chance to be coached by Red Roses’ transition coach and the world’s most-capped women’s player, Sarah Hunter at the Stadium of Light today, Monday, December 11, to officially announce Sunderland's role.

Sarah, from North Shields, is delighted that her native North East will be hosting the tournament's opening fixture: "I think it's huge, not only to have a Rugby World Cup game in Sunderland, in the North East, but to have the opening game and have the Red Roses," she said.

"Sunderland is synonymous with sport,. We have seen how passionate Sunderland are about getting behind their home team. When England come, that will be the home team."

It was about more than just a game, she added: "What does it do for the local economy? "What does it do to inspire that next generation of Red Roses, of rugby players?

(from left) city council leader Coun Graeme Miller, Sarah Hunter, Sarah Massey and Sports Minister Stuart Andrew MP

"For us it is not just about coming and having a one-off game, it is about how we develop and grow that network of young girls and women that play rugby in the city and the surrounding areas.

"When I knew the North East was going to get a game, I was so excited and when I heard it was going to be the opening game for the Red Roses, honestly, it makes the hairs on the back of my neck stand up."

She is looking forward to coming back to Wearside for the game and excited about what today's announcement says about how the women's game has developed: "It is an incredible stadium, the atmosphere it creates," said Sarah.

"The first World Cup I played in, I was fortunate enough for a home World Cup in 2010 and we played our pool games at Surrey Sports Park - which at the time was the right venue.

"But to come to a stadium like the Stadium of Light on the opening day of the World Cup...to play in stadiums of this calibre has been the dream."

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director Sarah Massey was delighted with the support the team had received on Wearside: "We’ve been working in collaboration with our cities and venues' teams to engage with the local communities and maximise opportunities to give them an unforgettable and inclusive fan experience," she said.

"This is the era of women’s sport and women’s rugby will make its biggest, boldest statement in 2025. With tickets going on sale next year, our message to rugby, sport and major event fans is mark your diaries now for the event of 2025.

Sarah Hunter trains with local rugby clubs.

"It will be massive.”

City council leader Coun Graeme Miller said: "It’s incredibly exciting for Sunderland to be playing host to the opening game of the Women’s Rugby World Cup at the Stadium of Light.

"The last few years have seen a massive surge of interest in women’s rugby and women’s sport in general, so having the opportunity to cheer on the Red Roses in a World Cup match so close to home is brilliant news for sports fans across the North East