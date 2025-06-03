13 super scenes from St Paul's - the Sunderland school which is back in the news

Classroom memories will hopefully come flooding back for anyone who went to St Paul’s C of E Primary School.

Here are 13 Sunderland Echo archive memories from the Ryhope school which is back in the news after receiving an outstanding Ofsted report.

Inspectors confirmed the school had maintained the outstanding standards from its previous inspection.

We just had to share some of the great moments the school has enjoyed from 2003 to 2018 with everything from taste tests to story time and music to gardening in our selection.

What a great production of Alice in Wonderland. It happened at the school in July 2003 but we want to know if you remember who the young actors were.

1. Reflections from 2003

The school's team won the Ryhope Primary School Races relay event 21 years ago and here they are with their trophy. Naomi McQuaide, Ben Gibson, Shaun Dawson and Elisha Gibson made up the team.

2. Racing back to 2004

What a great day that was when these pupils did a taste test for the Chipper Club. Olivia Ord, Rebecca Toft, Josie Hamilton, Ethan Barber, Tamzin Robson, Chelsey Etherington and Alexandra Meakin all played their part.

3. Taste testing in 2007

Some of the children were inspired to turn to art after a visit to Ryhope Engine Museum in 2008. Here are Ethan Barber, Anthony Dodds, Hannah Forrest and Samuel Hewitt with their work.

4. Getting artistic in 2008

