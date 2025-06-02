“We are absolutely over the moon” says St Paul’s C of E Primary school headteacher Lisa Quinn-Briton after the school’s outstanding Ofsted report.

Whilst Ofsted now gives a report card rather than a single word judgement, inspectors confirmed the school had maintained the outstanding standards from its previous inspection.

St Paul’s is an Anglican primary school in the village of Ryhope, south of Sunderland city. It was formerly rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 school year, 81% of its pupils met the government’s expected standards for reading, writing, and maths, compared to averages of 62% locally and 60% nationally. | Google

The report highlighted the “high expectations” for what pupils can achieve and praised the enthusiasm displayed by pupils about their learning and their “high standards of behaviour and conduct”.

Inspectors described how the school ensures everyone has the opportunity to nurture their talents and interests, from “cookery club to karate club, and instrumental lessons to sports activities, there is something for everyone to be involved in”.

After reading the report, headteacher Mrs Quinn-Briton said: “We are absolutely over the moon with the report. The staff, children and governors have worked really hard and it’s fantastic to have maintained our outstanding status.

“The staff are so dedicated and passionate about giving the children the best opportunities and it’s great their hard-work has been recognised.”

Mrs Quinn-Briton was pleased that inspectors identified St Paul’s as an “inclusive and friendly school” where pupils “thrive”, and the “particularly strong start” made by Early Years children.

She said: “Our Early Years staff are so passionate about their role and we see ourselves very much as an inclusive school for all children, and so it was great to see this recognised.”

Inspectors also commended the school for the personal development of its children.

Mrs Quinn-Briton added: “Whilst academic attainment is important, we equally want to develop our children as people and for them to flourish holistically.”

Lead inspector Carl Sugden was fulsome in his praise of the school’s “broad and interesting curriculum”, development of children’s literacy, and teaching of mathematics.

He said: “The teaching of early reading and mathematics is very effective. Some pupils need greater support with their reading and the school promptly identifies the extra support they need and they become fluent readers.

“Pupils build equally strong foundations in mathematics. They learn facts and methods accurately that they apply to increasingly complex mathematical problems.”

Mr Sugden also praised the school’s provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

He added: “Staff accurately identify pupils with SEND and they know these pupils extremely well.

“Work is carefully adapted so that all pupils learn the full curriculum. The school takes care to ensure that pupils with SEND are fully included in enrichment and extra-curricular opportunities.”

The report also highlighted how staff are “extremely” positive about working at the school and how governors work closely with leaders to “ensure that standards are maintained”.