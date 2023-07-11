News you can trust since 1873
Nine winners from Sunderland's St Benet's school we've pictured over the years

Winners galore: a retro gallery of champions from St Benet's

By Chris Cordner
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:06 BST

It's a school which has produced an impressive array of champions over the years.

We've got lots of archive Sunderland Echo photos to show the winning netball, football, maths and fundraising teams at St Benet's RC School in the past.

The school is back in the news after more of its students won trophies, as reported in the Echo.

But let's not forget the heroes which have gone before. Have a look at these great scenes.

What a winning line-up but we want your memories of these St Benet's photos.

The 1996 St Benet's Primary School team with the cup they won for the city under-11 football tournament . Left to right are back: James Smith, Neil Ebdon, Michael McVay, Anthony Douthwaite and Craig Hubbard. Front: Martin McGill and Shaun Donkin, captain.

Tops at netball in 2003 and here is the team with the trophies to prove it.

Jessica Hall was the champion when an egg jarping championships was held in 2003.

