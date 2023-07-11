It's a school which has produced an impressive array of champions over the years.
But let's not forget the heroes which have gone before. Have a look at these great scenes.
1. What a winning line-up but we want your memories of these St Benet's photos.
2. The 1996 St Benet's Primary School team with the cup they won for the city under-11 football tournament . Left to right are back: James Smith, Neil Ebdon, Michael McVay, Anthony Douthwaite and Craig Hubbard. Front: Martin McGill and Shaun Donkin, captain.
3. Tops at netball in 2003 and here is the team with the trophies to prove it.
4. Jessica Hall was the champion when an egg jarping championships was held in 2003.
