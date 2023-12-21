Check out these Southwick Nursery and Southwick Primary photos

We're putting a great big Christmas smile on your face - by sharing seasonal memories from Southwick.

You just might like to see these 9 retro photos from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Have a look at the opening day at the Southwick Day Nursery where the children met an inflatable Santa in 1973.

You might in the picture at the Southwick Market Christmas singalong in 2006.

Have a look and find out more.

1 . Scenes from Southwick A Santa, donkey, carols - what more could you ask for from a Southwick Christmas. Photo Sales

2 . Teatime for Santa Santa was the special guest at the opening of Southwick Day Nursery in December 1973. Photo Sales

3 . Little donkey Riding a toytime donkey at Southwick Day Nursery in December 1976 were (left to right) Nora Binyon, Rachel Meteer, Paul MacDonald and Thomas Keogh. Photo Sales

4 . Seasonal at the day nursery Children from Southwick day Nursery who took part in a Christmas party at the school, in 1977. Photo Sales