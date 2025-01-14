'My mam encouraged me to write when I was a little girl. This is my tribute to her'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A grieving Sunderland woman has turned her loss into a bestselling poetry book which pays tribute to her mum.

Sophie Butler lost her mum Rita Oxman to bowel cancer during lockdown in 2021 and the fourth anniversary of her passing is days away.

Sophie Butler pictured with her mother Rita Oxman. | other 3rd party

‘My main aim was to share my grief’

Sophie began her writing journey in December 2020 when her mother fell ill.

The collection of poems which Sophie created documents her emotional journey.

She said: “It’ll be the 4th year anniversary of her passing on January 29, which blows my mind. It terrifies me how big the gap is becoming between now and then.”

Her poignant poetry collection is called “Where Has She Gone?” and it is available at £7.99 on Amazon, as well as from Waterstones.

Sophie added: “My main aim was to share my grief so that others who might feel the same don’t feel alone.“

‘She was my biggest supporter. I feel like we’ve written this together’

Sophie originated from Cleadon and left in 2007 when she was 22.

Sophie Butler pictured holding a copy of her new book which is filled with her poetry. | other 3rd party

She now lives in the Manchester area and remembered the heartache of her mam’s battle in December 2020 and January 2021.

“It’s a massive tribute to my Mam, who always encouraged me to write. She was my biggest supporter. I feel like we’ve written this together.

“When I was a little girl, I was very shy, painfully shy and quite anxious. Mam noticed that I used to write stories and she encouraged me.

“I had time on my hands during lockdown and when she got poorly, I put pen to paper.”

An extra from Sophie Butler's new book which pays tribute to Sunderland. | other 3rd party

‘I want people to hear about the real Sunderland as a thank you’

She described how tough it was at not being able to visit her mum on Wearside because of lockdown rules and said: “It was awful what you had to go through.”

Sophie also wrote a special poem about Sunderland.

“I feel closer to my mam when I’m there. Sunderland is a great place, it gets a bad reputation sometimes so I want people to hear about the real Sunderland as a thank you”.

Thousands of pounds raised for Cancer Research

As well as her writing, Sophie has fundraised for Cancer Research, completing a series of challenges that include 10,000 steps in March and two marathon hikes.

Her dedication to honouring her mam’s memory raised an impressive £3,961 but it took its toll and she contracted glandular fever.

“Where Has She Gone?” is available here.

And watch the attached video which shows Sophie reading from the book as she sits on the Seaburn bench which has her mum’s name on it.