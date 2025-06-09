Sister Mary Scholastica: A picture tribute to Sunderland's 'Angel of Mercy'

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 9th Jun 2025, 12:01 BST

What a story and here it is in pictures. Sister Mary Scholastica has devoted her life to helping others.

And in the week when a book about her - charting from when she left her family home in County Galway, in 1958 to make a new home on Wearside - was released, we paid our own tribute.

Enjoy our gallery of Sunderland Echo archive photos of the self-confessed ‘Powerhouse of Prayer,’ who is one of the first people foreign seafarers come across when berthed at Port of Sunderland.

Sister Mary Scholastica, one of Sunderland's finest ambassadors whose life is being celebrated in a new book.

1. A powerhouse in Sunderland

Sister Mary Scholastica, one of Sunderland's finest ambassadors whose life is being celebrated in a new book. | se

A big moment as Sister Mary Scholastica, Jim Cleghorn, Jim Clark and others hand over the first cheque for the Grace House Hospice Appeal to Kathy Secker in October 2002.

2. Momentous in 2002

A big moment as Sister Mary Scholastica, Jim Cleghorn, Jim Clark and others hand over the first cheque for the Grace House Hospice Appeal to Kathy Secker in October 2002. | se

Regulars in the Clarendon pub raised £500 for the Apostleship of the Sea in 2006. Here are Peter Barrigan, Tony McAvoy, Len Carrick and Denise Kellingray with Sister Mary Scholastica.

3. Helping a worthy cause in 2006

Regulars in the Clarendon pub raised £500 for the Apostleship of the Sea in 2006. Here are Peter Barrigan, Tony McAvoy, Len Carrick and Denise Kellingray with Sister Mary Scholastica. | se

Jim Cleghorn and Sister Mary Scholastica in a Sunderland Echo archive reminder from 2008.

4. A photo from 17 years ago

Jim Cleghorn and Sister Mary Scholastica in a Sunderland Echo archive reminder from 2008. | se

News you can trust since 1873
