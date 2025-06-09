Enjoy our gallery of Sunderland Echo archive photos of the self-confessed ‘Powerhouse of Prayer,’ who is one of the first people foreign seafarers come across when berthed at Port of Sunderland.
1. A powerhouse in Sunderland
Sister Mary Scholastica, one of Sunderland's finest ambassadors whose life is being celebrated in a new book. | se
2. Momentous in 2002
A big moment as Sister Mary Scholastica, Jim Cleghorn, Jim Clark and others hand over the first cheque for the Grace House Hospice Appeal to Kathy Secker in October 2002. | se
3. Helping a worthy cause in 2006
Regulars in the Clarendon pub raised £500 for the Apostleship of the Sea in 2006.
Here are Peter Barrigan, Tony McAvoy, Len Carrick and Denise Kellingray with Sister Mary Scholastica. | se
4. A photo from 17 years ago
Jim Cleghorn and Sister Mary Scholastica in a Sunderland Echo archive reminder from 2008. | se
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.