Seven pictures from the day Sunderland children got a visit from two horses in 2003

No horsing around: This really did happen at a Sunderland school

By Chris Cordner
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 14:03 BST

What a day at school that must have been.

Imagine being in the classroom and reading the classic tale Black Beauty when a unique learning aid turns up: Two horses!

But that's exactly what happened at Valley Road Primary School in Sunderland 20 years ago and the two magnificent creatures were given a huge welcome.

It got us thinking. Which special classroom guests came to your school?

Email [email protected]

What a treat for these Valley Road Primary School pupils in 2003.

1. What a treat for these Valley Road Primary School pupils in 2003.

What a treat for these Valley Road Primary School pupils in 2003.

What a study lesson that must have been at Valley Road Primary School.

2. What a study lesson that must have been at Valley Road Primary School.

What a study lesson that must have been at Valley Road Primary School.

A unique way to learn more about the book Black Beauty.

3. A unique way to learn more about the book Black Beauty.

A unique way to learn more about the book Black Beauty.

So much love for their new-found friend at Valley Road Primary School.

4. So much love for their new-found friend at Valley Road Primary School.

So much love for their new-found friend at Valley Road Primary School.

