What a claim to fame. One pub on our coastline has been described as the most haunted in England.

And that is because it could have as many as seven spirits walking its floors.

Quite the experience at Marsden Grotto

The claim about the Marsden Grotto has been made on the online Paranormal Database.

The Grotto, in South Shields, is a very strong contender for the title of Britain’s most haunted pub. The Grotto, in South Shields, is a very strong contender for the title of Britain’s most haunted pub.
The Grotto, in South Shields, is a very strong contender for the title of Britain’s most haunted pub. | Google Maps

It was founded and is run by Darren Mann and is full of ghostly encounters from all over the country.

Darren told us: “I started a photographic project based on documenting haunted locations in Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex which I published online.

‘A vast collection of strangeness and oddities’

“It wasn’t long before people started to email me their experiences of ghosts, UFO sightings and snippets of folklore from all over the country, which ultimately shaped the website into a vast collection of strangeness and oddities.”

In South Tyneside, the Marsden Grotto gets a particular mention.

The website says: “A team of investigators claimed that this was the most haunted public house in England, with seven ghosts being 'detected' by their electro-magnetic apparatus.

Marsden Grotto pictured in this undated photo from our archives.Marsden Grotto pictured in this undated photo from our archives.
Marsden Grotto pictured in this undated photo from our archives. | nw

Many more spirited tales to tell

“One of the shades is reportedly the ghost of a smuggler who tried to inform the authorities of his gang's actions - they found out and locked him away, allowing him to starve to death.

“A secret tunnel is said to run to another nearby haunted pub, the Jolly Sailor.”

Other spirits at the Grotto are said to include a cat, another smuggler, and a character called Jack the Blaster who increased the size of the original cave to turn it into a home for him and his wife.

There are plenty of other South Tyneside entries on the website and they include;

One of the website views of the Paranormal Database.One of the website views of the Paranormal Database.
One of the website views of the Paranormal Database. | other 3rd party

The phantom who appeared in front of a maid who was working in a house in the long-gone South Shields road called Thrift Street.

A bag of gold was a big surprise

The maid ventured into the basement of the house at night and came face to face with a phantom elderly lady.

The ghost instructed the maid to reach into an opening in the cellar wall.

The maid did as instructed and pulled out a bag of gold and the deeds to the house.

Tales of a ghost from the Thrift Street area which helped a maid from South Shields to enjoy untold riches.Tales of a ghost from the Thrift Street area which helped a maid from South Shields to enjoy untold riches.
Tales of a ghost from the Thrift Street area which helped a maid from South Shields to enjoy untold riches. | Google Maps

Full of ghostly encounters

It meant untold riches for the worker who was able to retire on the findings.

There are just as many from the Wearside area and they include;

The 7ft spirit with glowing red eyes. The strange sighting was witnessed in the lane near the Pemberton Arms in Cold Hesledon, 15 years ago.

A 7ft figure with glowing red eyes roamed a lane in Cold Hesledon, according to reports.A 7ft figure with glowing red eyes roamed a lane in Cold Hesledon, according to reports.
A 7ft figure with glowing red eyes roamed a lane in Cold Hesledon, according to reports. | Google Maps

A couple was walking along a dark lane when they saw the figure. They watched it for around fifteen seconds before it screamed and dropped from view.

To view the local entries on the database, visit here.

And to share your own ghostly experiences, email [email protected]

