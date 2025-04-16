We got you on camera in Seaburn and Roker - with fish and chips!
It’s an Easter tradition that thousands of us do each year - the Good Friday fish and chip run.
Hundreds of you have patiently queued for your food at Minchella’s, Queens and more in Seaburn and Roker.
Here are 13 Sunderland Echo photo memories from fish and chip Good Friday in years gone by.
